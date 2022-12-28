Another chilly start to our day this Wednesday with readings in the mid-20s. We will remain clear through much of the morning, but clouds will start to roll in from the south around midday. We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will warm almost 20 degrees by this afternoon with readings in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow we will cool back down slightly into the 40s before warming even further into the 60s. Any clouds moving through today, will clear out by tomorrow morning, and we will remain clear for most of the day tomorrow.

We will continue to see this warming trend as we head into the weekend and even into next week. With upper 60s expected by Thursday and lower 70s expected by Saturday.

While we will stay dry for the rest of the workweek, we will see our next chance of rain late Friday with a system moving eastward from Texas. These showers and storms will last through the day on New Year’s Eve. We will see a small break in the rain Sunday, before our chance of rain returns at the start of next week with a secondary system on the heels of New Year’s system.