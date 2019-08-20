Showers and storms remain possible today, high temperatures staying in the 90s.

A small disturbance will linger across the region and this will allow us to have chances for showers and storms for most of the week. A few isolated showers can’t be rule out this morning, most should stay dry with partly cloudy skies. The best chance for showers and storms will once again be this afternoon and evening as we get a little bit of sun and heating, any shower that forms could produce heavy rain.

Partly cloudy tonight with temperatures in the low to middle 70s for most of the area, clearing a little towards sunrise and Wednesday morning should remain dry. Expect a few isolated showers on Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 90s.

We look to stay near average for temperatures through the rest of the week and into the weekend, rain chances look to increase by the end of the weekend and into early net week.