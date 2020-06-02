Showers and storms return Wednesday, watching the tropics closely.

High pressure in control today so we’ll stay dry, hot and mostly sunny, a little more humidity too as high temperatures reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

The humidity begins to increase on Wednesday and this means we’ll add in more showers and storms in the forecast. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s, we’ll keep this pattern in the forecast for the remainder of the week and first half of the weekend.

We will be watching the tropics closely by the end of the weekend and early next week for possible tropical moisture heading our way, this would be an increase in showers and storms. High temperatures still expect to stay near 90 for some.

Tropics:

Tropical Depression Three has formed in the Bay of Campeche and continues to bring heavy rain to parts of Mexico and Latin America.

This storm is expected to linger around Mexico coast for the remainder of the week and then eventually pull Northeast into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen.

At the time it is too early to discuss potential impacts to the US Gulf coast but those with interest should keep an eye on the system.