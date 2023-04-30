Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A few showers this morning, as the low pressure system passes directly over our area. These showers will break apart by midday. For the rest of our Sunday, expect gusty winds up to 30 mph behind this system.

Staying dry tomorrow, and seeing a lot more sunshine with only a few passing high clouds. Winds will continue to be strong in the afternoon with sustained winds of 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Winds will begin to calm as we head further into the week.

Our next chance of rain begins Friday. Another pressure system will bring isolated showers and storms beginning Friday after midday. These showers and storms will linger through the rest of our weekend.

Temperatures remaining pleasant for the rest of the week, with readings in the low to mid 70s until Thursday. Thursday readings will warm to seasonable temperatures, with afternoon highs in the lowers 80s. 80s will hang around into next weekend.