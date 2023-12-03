Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Tracking showers and even a few rumbles of thunder for your Sunday morning. The heaviest rain will remain to the south, just brushing our southeast Georgia counties this morning. Rain will begin to clear by midday, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies later this afternoon.

Clouds will start to clear overnight, and by tomorrow morning, expect only a few passing clouds to remain. Temperatures will drop significantly overnight, trending almost 20 degrees cooler Monday morning.

For the rest of the school week, pleasant conditions are ahead. Expect just a few passing high clouds each day through Friday. Temperatures will continue to cool off, with lows reaching into the lower 30s by Thursday.

Highs will warm slightly back up into the upper 60s, with lows into the 40s, ahead of our next system Saturday. Showers will likely move in next weekend.