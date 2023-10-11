Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Widespread showers lingering through the overnight and into Thursday morning. Rain coverage will begin to fizzle out after 8AM tomorrow morning, and clouds will linger later in the afternoon. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 60s tomorrow thanks to continued cloud cover.

A few sporadic showers will be possible later Friday as moisture begins to creep back into the area. Saturday morning a cool front will move through the southeast bring a lot more sunshine for our weekend.

Ahead of the passage of this front, highs will warm into the lower 80s by Saturday afternoon. However, once this front passes Saturday afternoon temperatures will drop into the 70s by Sunday and into the 60s by Monday. Morning lows will be into the 50s to start the week and will be in the 40s by midweek.