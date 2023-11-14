Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- This gulf low already bringing showers to our southern counties including Clay, Quitman, and Randolph counties. Shower activity will continue to increase and lift northward through the evening, moving north of Columbus by tonight.

For Wednesday, showers will be widespread, and some may be heavy at times. Winds with this system will pick up starting tonight and can gust up to 30 mph tomorrow afternoon. Because of continued cloud coverage and rain, temperatures will be a little cooler and only warm into the mid to upper 50s.

Showers will continue through our Thursday and into early Friday morning. However, shower activity will decrease toward the end of the week as this system begins to move out.

A cool front Saturday morning will bring another chance for stray showers before leaving us with a clear weekend. Temperatures will remain pleasant in the mid to upper 60s with lows behind the front dropping into the lower 40s by Sunday.

The break from the rain won’t last long as another system is set to move in at the start of next week bring another possibility of showers.