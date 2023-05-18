Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Showers and storms will increase as we head into the late evening hours. The threat for severe weather remains primarily to our northwest, across portions of central Alabama. As temperatures begin to drop overnight, shower and storm activity will eventually die back down.

In the morning expect clouds for the start of your Friday, however, clearer skies will appear by the afternoon. A few pop up showers are possible late tomorrow afternoon, but these will quickly pass through.

Following the passage of a cool front on Saturday, which will bring another round of showers and storms that afternoon, our rain chances will begin to dwindle.

A few isolated storms will be possible Sunday as the front begins to stall to our south. By Tuesday, rain chances will be slim for the remainder of next week.

Temperatures will once again be in the upper 70s tomorrow, however readings will quickly rebound Saturday with highs in the mid 80s.