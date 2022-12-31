Trending warmer today with readings right now in the 50s and low 60s as we start the morning. Cooler readings across our northern counties and warmer readings across Randolph and Clay counties. Over the next few hours, we will warm into the upper 60s by this afternoon. Throughout the morning and early afternoon we will continue to see scattered showers pass through following last nights system. These showers should clear by 4:00 PM, leaving us with a few passing clouds.

Tomorrow we will see a break from the rain with sun early in the day and clouds increasing as we head into the afternoon. As we get closer to Tuesday, we need to start keeping an eye on the system moving in from Louisiana and Mississippi. We are WEATHER AWARE for Tuesday night and Wednesday. We will start to see showers early Tuesday afternoon with a first wave of energy pushing through the News 3 viewing area. These showers and storms will continue throughout the day and into the evening.

Now, our greatest chance of severe weather right now, will come when a second pulse of energy sends another round of storms early Wednesday morning and staying with us through most of the day Wednesday. There is still alot of uncertainty regarding the threats this system could pose to our viewing area, but stay tuned to the First Alert Weather team as we get the latest information.

Once our system midweek clears out, we will see more pleasant conditions with skies clearing up and staying clear as we head into next weekend. After warming up slightly ahead of those showers and storms, we will see a cool down with readings dropping back into the mid-50s by Friday.