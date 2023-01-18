The unsettled weather continues with showers moving through the area this afternoon. Tomorrow morning a round of showers and even a rumble of thunder will pass through the News 3 viewing area starting at 7AM. These showers will continue into the afternoon. Conditions will warm into the lower 70s by tomorrow afternoon.

After a break from these wet conditions Friday, we will see another round of showers and storms this weekend. A few showers will pass through Saturday morning ahead of the primary system. The main system will brings late showers and storms Saturday evening with rain continuing through much of Sunday. A secondary system will move through the south midweek. This will bring another chance of rain and even a thunderstorm Tuesday and early Wednesday morning.

Readings will take a dip Friday with readings in the lower 60s Friday afternoon. We will continue to see a cool down as we head into the weekend with readings dipping into the 50s Saturday. With our first system, we will see readings warm slightly Sunday, before cooling back off into the 50s at the start of next week.