Scattered showers and storms in store for today, with these showers continuing to move up from the southwest. We will continue to see these showers and even a few storms through the evening, but the rain will fizzle out once the sun sets. Following readings in the 40s and 50s this morning, temperatures will only warm nearly ten degrees by this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow we will see more sunshine, with clouds decreasing throughout the day. Temperatures will trend a few degrees cooler with readings dipping into the lower 40s Monday morning. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-50s.

We are WEATHER AWARE starting Wednesday morning. A low pressure system moving across the southeast will bring showers and storms starting early Tuesday morning and lasting through the early afternoon hours. A slight risk (2/5) has been issued for parts of Macon, Bullock, and Barbour counties. The rest of our Alabama counties and parts of our southern Georgia counties are included in a marginal risk (1/5). Some of these storms may be strong to severe with our primary concerns being damaging winds and a spin-up tornado; however, the main threat with this system lies closer to the gulf.

Once this system passes, we will see a lot more sunshine and cooler conditions on Thursday with morning lows dropping into the 30s.