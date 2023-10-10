6PM:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A little bit warmer this afternoon with a wide range of afternoon highs. Our northern counties struggled to make it out of the upper 70s, but further south across portions of Barbour, Clay, and Randolph counties there were mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

Clouds will continue to build in from the southwest through the overnight, leaving us with overcast conditions for our Wednesday morning commute and lows will cool off into the upper 50s. A gulf low will start to bring showers by tomorrow afternoon. Rain coverage will continue to build throughout the evening, bringing steady rain overnight before tapering off Thursday morning.

Sporadic showers will be possible again on Friday ahead of a cool front moving in Friday night into Saturday morning. These showers will last through the Saturday morning before conditions clear later that afternoon.

Temperatures will cool slightly by Thursday back into the lower 70s/upper 60s, but temperatures will warm into the 80s by Saturday ahead of the passage of the cool front. Behind the front lows will drop into the 50s by the start of next week and into the 40s by next Tuesday. Highs will drop back into the lower 70s and even 60s by next week.