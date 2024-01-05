Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Clouds continue to move in for the end of the week as temperatures warmed into the 50s and 60s. Our Georgia counties this afternoon saw those cooler readings, and Alabama counties saw slightly warmer highs in the 60s.

Tonight we are watching our next chance for rain, as a low pressure system brings rain late this evening. The heaviest rain is still on track to move through early tomorrow morning, but conditions will quickly clear by sunrise tomorrow.

While the clouds will hang around a little bit longer, we will stay dry for the rest of our Saturday. Conditions will also be a bit breezy for the rest of the weekend.

WEATHER AWARE: Keeping an eye on a strong system moving in late Monday night. Confidence is increasing that this system will bring a threat for severe weather to portions of the News 3 area. Our primary threats, for now, are flash flooding, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. Storms will last through the early afternoon hours on Tuesday, before clearing.

There will be a break from the rain heading toward the end of next week, however, another front will bring showers back into the forecast next Friday.