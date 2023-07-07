Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Currently in the 70s this Friday morning. Temperatures will warm into the 80s and lower 90s later this afternoon. Depending on who sees rainfall later this evening, will determine who will be cooler. Showers and storms will begin to pop up just after midday and will begin to fizzle out after sunset.

For your weekend, we will stay near average with afternoon highs in the lower 90s. Saturday, we will be watching storms move in from the west, and one or two of these storms may be strong.

Sunday afternoon we will need to keep an eye on another round of storms that will be moving through the southeast that afternoon. The entire News 3 area currently has a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5) with our primary threats being hail and damaging winds.

The remainder of the 7 day forecast will be unsettled with multiple rounds of showers and storms. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s thanks to continued cloud cover and rain.