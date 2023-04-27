Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- The majority of any storms will remain south and east of Columbus. Showers and storms will continue throughout the evening and light rain, Columbus northward.

The Florida panhandle took the brunt of this storm since the warm air sector remains south and not in the region. We are fortunate this did not lift farther north, or we would have had the tornadoes in our southern counties. Damaging wind and two spotted tornadoes north of Panama City beach and northwest of Tallahassee.

Tornado Damage from Panama City

Friday looks better with breaks of sunshine and a little more energy will bring a few stray afternoon showers around the region but not enough to be disruptive. Saturday looks great for most of the day until later in the evening and into the overnight Sunday.

WEATHER AWARE: Late Saturday-Sunday AM before sunrise (Sunday 5 AM) for severe weather. This timing will change, so these are rough estimates, but we will be tracking this system all weekend. Next week we will get a break with more sunshine and pleasant average readings.