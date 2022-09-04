TONIGHT: We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy conditions throughout the overnight with showers eventually coming to an end. Low tonight of 72.

SUNDAY: Sunday starts out cloudy with a few light showers possible, but most of you will be remain dry. In the afternoon, showers and storms will become likely. Not everybody will see rain, but the coverage will be more than what we saw Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

LABOR DAY: Rain chances drop heading into Monday with just a popup shower or storm possible.

REST OF THE WEEK: The chance for afternoon popup showers and storms will around through Wednesday, but Thursday into the weekend, rain chances increase once again.

TROPICS: There are 2 Tropical Storms in the Atlantic, but neither is expected to impact land, so no concerns there.

Have a great night and thanks for watching WRBL News 3! Brian