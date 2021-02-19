 

Singing a song of sunshine and putting old man winter on ice

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It has been several weekends without sunshine but this is about to change this weekend, with wall to wall sunshine!

High pressure and clear conditions dominate across the entire southern tier states over the next 36-48 hours. For the News 3 viewing area, we are going rain free until Monday morning.

Monday’s storm system will be weaker and fast-moving, so we are forecasting this system to move out by afternoon. This will set the stage for more sunshine and drier conditions until the end of the following week.

The good news is that these pacific storm systems are tracking farther north and giving much of Texas and the Southeast region a break from the “winter” type storms. At this time there’s no severe weather expected.

For iOS users, you can get the weather app here

For Android users, you can get the weather app here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Friday

47° / 29°
Fair
Fair 0% 47° 29°

Saturday

57° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 57° 32°

Sunday

62° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 62° 47°

Monday

60° / 35°
Rain
Rain 81% 60° 35°

Tuesday

62° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 62° 36°

Wednesday

67° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 67° 46°

Thursday

68° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 68° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
45°

43°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
43°

41°

10 PM
Clear
1%
41°

39°

11 PM
Clear
1%
39°

37°

12 AM
Clear
1%
37°

36°

1 AM
Clear
1%
36°

35°

2 AM
Clear
2%
35°

34°

3 AM
Clear
3%
34°

33°

4 AM
Clear
3%
33°

32°

5 AM
Clear
3%
32°

31°

6 AM
Clear
2%
31°

30°

7 AM
Clear
2%
30°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
31°

35°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
35°

40°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

45°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

48°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

55°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

55°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

55°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

53°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

50°

7 PM
Clear
1%
50°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories