Singing a song of sunshine and putting old man winter on ice

It has been several weekends without sunshine but this is about to change this weekend, with wall to wall sunshine!

High pressure and clear conditions dominate across the entire southern tier states over the next 36-48 hours. For the News 3 viewing area, we are going rain free until Monday morning.

Monday’s storm system will be weaker and fast-moving, so we are forecasting this system to move out by afternoon. This will set the stage for more sunshine and drier conditions until the end of the following week.

The good news is that these pacific storm systems are tracking farther north and giving much of Texas and the Southeast region a break from the “winter” type storms. At this time there’s no severe weather expected.