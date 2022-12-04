Slightly cooler temperatures today with readings only reaching into the upper 60s this afternoon thanks to the passage of last night’s cool front. We may see a little sunshine this morning, but our clouds will continue to build throughout the day ahead of tomorrow’s system.

Our next chance of rain comes early tomorrow, as moisture moves in from the north thanks to a warm front moving across the southeast. However, due to an area of high pressure that will build up to our south, this front will stall and the rain will stay to our northern counties. This warm front stalling will help temperatures warm into the upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

Another early front moving-in Friday could bring a stray passing shower to the area. This cool front will also help to cool readings back into the lower 70s by next weekend. In the extended forecast, we will continue to see this unsettled pattern into mid-December.