 

Slow moving system stalls adds a brief window for storms and a temporary break on Valentine’s Day

(WRBL) – Two days of sunshine is now out and the clouds will build back into the forecast. This pattern will not only bring rain and storms but we can expect to have much warmer weather Wednesday and Thursday as we near the 70° mark.

This set-up comes in a package of two cold fronts and what will lift along the front out of the Gulf of Mexico. The Arctic cold air mass will be blocked by a surface high across the southeast region and the fronts that will drape across the southeast will tap moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

67° / 57°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 67° 57°

Thursday

74° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 74° 58°

Friday

61° / 49°
Showers
Showers 56% 61° 49°

Saturday

57° / 46°
Rain
Rain 65% 57° 46°

Sunday

53° / 44°
Showers
Showers 41% 53° 44°

Monday

57° / 43°
Showers
Showers 54% 57° 43°

Tuesday

49° / 34°
AM Showers
AM Showers 39% 49° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
66°

63°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
63°

62°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
62°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
60°

58°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
58°

58°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
58°

58°

1 AM
Cloudy
9%
58°

59°

2 AM
Foggy
13%
59°

59°

3 AM
Foggy
10%
59°

59°

4 AM
Foggy
14%
59°

59°

5 AM
Foggy
21%
59°

59°

6 AM
Foggy
24%
59°

59°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
59°

60°

8 AM
Foggy
24%
60°

61°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

63°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

66°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
66°

68°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°

70°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
70°

71°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
71°

72°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
72°

72°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
72°

71°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
71°

69°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
69°

