Slow moving system stalls adds a brief window for storms and a temporary break on Valentine’s Day

(WRBL) – Two days of sunshine is now out and the clouds will build back into the forecast. This pattern will not only bring rain and storms but we can expect to have much warmer weather Wednesday and Thursday as we near the 70° mark.

This set-up comes in a package of two cold fronts and what will lift along the front out of the Gulf of Mexico. The Arctic cold air mass will be blocked by a surface high across the southeast region and the fronts that will drape across the southeast will tap moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico.