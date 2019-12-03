Snow hits parts of Australia

KOSCIUSZKO NATIONAL PARK, Australia (CBS News) — It’s meant to be the start of the summer season.

But up in the mountains of New South Wales, heavy snowfall has covered much of the area including the Charlotte Pass Ski Resort where Didj Hopkins works.

Hopkins posted video clips on social media showing the entire place blanketed in white.

But that was not all.

Hopkins told Reuters that in the same state, bushfires were still burning.

“The irony is, there are terrible bushfires only a few hundred kilometres away and the whole country is in a terrible drought,” Hopkins said via email.