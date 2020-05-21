Socked-in with clouds because of a cut-off low pressure system

Cutoff Low: A closed upper-level low which has become completely displaced (cut off) from basic westerly current, and moves independently of that current. Cutoff lows may remain nearly stationary for days, or on occasion may move westward opposite to the prevailing flow aloft (i.e., retrogression).
“Cutoff low” and “closed low” often are used interchangeably to describe low pressure centers aloft. However, not all closed lows are completely removed from the influence of the basic westerlies. Therefore, the recommended usage of the terms is to reserve the use of “cutoff low” only to those closed lows which clearly are detached completely from the westerlies. -NOAA