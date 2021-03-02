 

Soggy, then sunny, but a gentle start to March

Weather

A soggy Tuesday night will lead to a mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with clouds rolling back Friday and Saturday. And of course, with those clouds building back in the forecast we can expect to see a shot of rain but not a soaker like last night’s deluge.

Readings will warm back to the upper 60s and near 70°, until the next storm system arrives for the weekend. There will be cooler air behind this one, with sunshine and overnight low readings dipping down into the upper 30s.

The extended forecast, surprisingly, does not feature any severe-weather set-ups, so take full advantage of a pleasant start to March…We still have a long way to go!

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

45° / 42°
Rain
Rain 0% 45° 42°

Wednesday

64° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 64° 41°

Thursday

70° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 70° 41°

Friday

63° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 63° 42°

Saturday

61° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 61° 33°

Sunday

63° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 63° 36°

Monday

67° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 67° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

7 PM
Rain
91%
45°

45°

8 PM
Rain
89%
45°

45°

9 PM
Light Rain
82%
45°

47°

10 PM
Rain
78%
47°

47°

11 PM
Rain
92%
47°

46°

12 AM
Light Rain
98%
46°

46°

1 AM
Showers
53%
46°

45°

2 AM
Showers
55%
45°

44°

3 AM
Showers
38%
44°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
8%
44°

44°

5 AM
Cloudy
8%
44°

43°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
43°

43°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
43°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
43°

44°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
44°

48°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
48°

52°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
52°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
55°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
58°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

62°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

62°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
62°

61°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
61°

