Soggy, then sunny, but a gentle start to March

A soggy Tuesday night will lead to a mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with clouds rolling back Friday and Saturday. And of course, with those clouds building back in the forecast we can expect to see a shot of rain but not a soaker like last night’s deluge.

Readings will warm back to the upper 60s and near 70°, until the next storm system arrives for the weekend. There will be cooler air behind this one, with sunshine and overnight low readings dipping down into the upper 30s.

The extended forecast, surprisingly, does not feature any severe-weather set-ups, so take full advantage of a pleasant start to March…We still have a long way to go!