 

Some Early Morning Showers for Monday, Then Another Chance on Wednesday…And Cooler!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONDAY: A line of showers will move through early Monday morning, making it a wet commute for early risers, but by Noon, the rain is well out of here, and the clouds start to exit the region. But, behind that front, winds will increase from the northwest, bringing in some chilly air. Monday afternoon we’ll continue to clear out and make way for lots of sunshine before sunset. Then, those temps will start to drop. So, Monday’s high will actually occur early Monday just before the front comes through, then things will start to cool off.

TUESDAY: It will be a chilly start to Tuesday as we wake up with temps in the upper 30’s. Tuesday will still be a bit breezy, and by Tuesday afternoon, we’ll start to see the clouds return. That’ll be associated with our next frontal system and we could see a late spotty shower or two. Tuesday’s highs will top out in the mid 50’s.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday, that frontal system comes through and provides us with some showers. Morning lows won’t be quite as cool thanks to the clouds, so expect lows in the mid 40’s. Highs Wednesday afternoon will reach the mid 50’s. Rain amounts won’t be very much.

THURSDAY: We’ll see clearing skies on Thursday with highs in the mid 50’s and lows in the mid 30’s.

FRIDAY: Friday will be a really nice day with lots of sunshine, although it will be a little cold to start with, with lows Friday morning in the low 30’s. Highs should top out in the upper 50’s.

SATURDAY: The first part of Saturday looks pretty good but clouds will increase in the afternoon with a chance of some spotty showers late. Highs Saturday will reach the mid 50’s, after a morning low in the mid 30’s.

SUNDAY: Sunday is looking to be a mostly cloudy day with a good chance for some showers, so make sure you have that umbrella with you. Morning lows will be in the upper 40’s, while the afternoon will warm up into the mid 60’s.

Catch Cody Nickel in the morning, as he’ll have his eye on that line showers and latest look at your First Alert Forecast.

Have a great week and thanks for watching WRBL News 3! Brian

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

68° / 59°
Periods of heavy rain
Periods of heavy rain 100% 68° 59°

Monday

64° / 41°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 64° 41°

Tuesday

57° / 43°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 57° 43°

Wednesday

55° / 36°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 55° 36°

Thursday

54° / 31°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 54° 31°

Friday

58° / 37°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 58° 37°

Saturday

57° / 47°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 57° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

64°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
64°

65°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
65°

65°

5 AM
Heavy Rain
100%
65°

65°

6 AM
Rain
100%
65°

63°

7 AM
Showers
50%
63°

60°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
60°

56°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
56°

54°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

55°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

57°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

58°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

59°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

58°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

57°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

55°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
55°

52°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
52°

50°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

48°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories