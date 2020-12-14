Some Early Morning Showers for Monday, Then Another Chance on Wednesday…And Cooler!

MONDAY: A line of showers will move through early Monday morning, making it a wet commute for early risers, but by Noon, the rain is well out of here, and the clouds start to exit the region. But, behind that front, winds will increase from the northwest, bringing in some chilly air. Monday afternoon we’ll continue to clear out and make way for lots of sunshine before sunset. Then, those temps will start to drop. So, Monday’s high will actually occur early Monday just before the front comes through, then things will start to cool off.

TUESDAY: It will be a chilly start to Tuesday as we wake up with temps in the upper 30’s. Tuesday will still be a bit breezy, and by Tuesday afternoon, we’ll start to see the clouds return. That’ll be associated with our next frontal system and we could see a late spotty shower or two. Tuesday’s highs will top out in the mid 50’s.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday, that frontal system comes through and provides us with some showers. Morning lows won’t be quite as cool thanks to the clouds, so expect lows in the mid 40’s. Highs Wednesday afternoon will reach the mid 50’s. Rain amounts won’t be very much.

THURSDAY: We’ll see clearing skies on Thursday with highs in the mid 50’s and lows in the mid 30’s.

FRIDAY: Friday will be a really nice day with lots of sunshine, although it will be a little cold to start with, with lows Friday morning in the low 30’s. Highs should top out in the upper 50’s.

SATURDAY: The first part of Saturday looks pretty good but clouds will increase in the afternoon with a chance of some spotty showers late. Highs Saturday will reach the mid 50’s, after a morning low in the mid 30’s.

SUNDAY: Sunday is looking to be a mostly cloudy day with a good chance for some showers, so make sure you have that umbrella with you. Morning lows will be in the upper 40’s, while the afternoon will warm up into the mid 60’s.

Catch Cody Nickel in the morning, as he’ll have his eye on that line showers and latest look at your First Alert Forecast.

Have a great week and thanks for watching WRBL News 3! Brian