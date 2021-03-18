Spring comes in cooler and unsettled in the extended forecast as expected

The energy behind this storm system is being felt in the form of wind and cooler air flowing behind it in this forecast.

The clouds will return and even a passing light shower late Friday night from another fast-moving front that will sweep through early Saturday morning, with another shot of sunshine before we get clouds rolling-back from the east.

Temperatures will dip down into the upper 30s to near 60 for daytime high readings. The 70s will increase with another unsettled pattern entering the region by mid-week, with a potentially strong storm by next Thursday.