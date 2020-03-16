SPRING HAS SPRUNG: Thursday at 11:49PM ET; the forecast reflects this change in weather

The forecast remains to be stable and stagnant, especially when it comes to the lack of rain, pollen, and smoke…The pattern will break when we begin to see a more robust system by the end of the week. This front will have cooler air behind it and warm ahead, which will add better coverage for rain and a few storms and cooler weather beginning this Sunday.

We will go from the lower 80s in this short term forecast, lower 70s Saturday, then mid 60s Sunday through early next week. The extended models have been consistent with our next chance for severe weather arriving on Tuesday the 24th…Marginal now, so let’s hope this is the case.