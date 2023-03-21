Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Tomorrow will feel more like spring, as temperatures warm into the upper 70s tomorrow afternoon. Conditions will remain calm and sunny for the rest of the work week. By Thursday, readings will be over 10 degrees above average. Afternoon highs Thursday will warm into the lower 80s, with 80s lingering into Friday.

We are Weather Aware beginning Friday night and into Saturday morning as a low pressure system moves through the southeast. This system will likely bring strong to severe storms early Saturday morning. The exact timing of this system is still being fine tuned.

Following this line of storms, there will be a brief break from the rain Sunday morning; however; the rain quickly returns for our Sunday night. Heading into next week, the First Alert forecast will become more unsettled as scattered showers and storms are expected Monday and Tuesday.

Readings will linger in the 80s through next Monday. By Tuesday, temperatures will drop back down into the lower 70s thanks to continued cloud cover.