Spring-like weather now, but storms coming Wednesday into Thursday’s forecast

Short Term Forecast: We have plenty of clear skies early but high cloudiness will quickly advance ahead of this fast moving storm system on Tuesday. Readings well above average, lower 70s during the day and the overnight low readings in the 50s.

A strong line of thunderstorms is also expected to impact east central Alabama and then west central Georgia overnight Wednesday and continue moving east through Thursday. The main issues will be the excessive rainfall up to 2-4” occurring with the main cold front, which will move through the region late Wednesday into Thursday morning. The severe portion of this storm will be thunderstorms with damaging wind. The tornado threat is low but can not be ruled out, with this front. Colder and seasonal weather return on Thursday and Friday.