Stable and pleasant headed into this weekend’s forecast

Friday-Weekend: The forecast continues to remain dry through the next several days and storm free… Expect a bit more clouds and sun mixed together keeping us pleasant into the upper 70s Friday and warm for the weekend into the lower 80s…

7-Day forecast: During this time you’ll hear me mention three disturbances… The first comes through Saturday through Sunday in the form of clouds as it weakens across our region and loses most of it’s energy. The second shortwave (not a strong cold front-weaker) has a bit more kick and energy, so Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning expect scattered showers and a few storms (not severe).

Friday April 10th: At this time we see more energy in the pattern and southwest Jet-stream increasing ahead of a cold front similar to what we had this past Tuesday…Too soon to go Weather Aware at this time but stay tuned for more specifics on timing, etc.