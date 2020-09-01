Starting September a little steamy

Happy September 1st!

Here we are, another day closer to the start of Fall but it will feel far from it.



September will start off steamy will high temperatures today in the low to middle 90s and heat index values nearing the triple digits. There is a chance for an isolated shower or storm later on today but coverage looks to remain low and not everyone will see some rain. Tonight we’ll stay warm and muggy under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

Rain chances continue to trend drier for the next couple of days and this means that we’ll have the chance to really warm up too. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle to upper 90s on both Wednesday and Thursday with a chance for a few stray showers in the afternoon and evening, heat index values soaring into the triple digits.

Labor Day weekend:

Shower chances look to remain low on both Friday and Saturday but can’t rule one out, we’ll continue to see temperatures in the middle to upper 90s too. A front will slide through Saturday but we’ll begin to feel the impacts by Sunday with increased rain chances and cooler temperatures, we’ll stay cool on Labor Day as well with highs in the upper 80s with a chance for showers and storms.