Starting September a little steamy

Happy September 1st! 

Here we are, another day closer to the start of Fall but it will feel far from it.

September will start off steamy will high temperatures today in the low to middle 90s and heat index values nearing the triple digits. There is a chance for an isolated shower or storm later on today but coverage looks to remain low and not everyone will see some rain. Tonight we’ll stay warm and muggy under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

Rain chances continue to trend drier for the next couple of days and this means that we’ll have the chance to really warm up too. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle to upper 90s on both Wednesday and Thursday with a chance for a few stray showers in the afternoon and evening, heat index values soaring into the triple digits.

Labor Day weekend:
Shower chances look to remain low on both Friday and Saturday but can’t rule one out, we’ll continue to see temperatures in the middle to upper 90s too. A front will slide through Saturday but we’ll begin to feel the impacts by Sunday with increased rain chances and cooler temperatures, we’ll stay cool on Labor Day as well with highs in the upper 80s with a chance for showers and storms.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

92° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 94° 72°

Thursday

96° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 96° 73°

Friday

97° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 97° 75°

Saturday

96° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 96° 74°

Sunday

92° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 92° 71°

Monday

90° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 90° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

