State of emergency in Georgia ahead of Dorian

MIAMI (AP) — Georgia’s governor is declaring a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian for 12 counties nearest the state’s coastline.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Thursday that frees up state resources for emergency preparations and response. It also prohibits price gouging for goods and services such as gasoline.

FULL EXECUTIVE ORDER

The National Hurricane Center predicts Dorian will come ashore during the Labor Day weekend as a powerful Category 4 hurricane. While the current forecast track predicts landfall in Florida, forecasters haven’t ruled out a turn toward southeast Georgia.

Kemp’s emergency declaration covers all 100 miles (160-kilometer) of the Georgia coast, an area that includes Savannah, as well as several neighboring counties to the west.

Counties included in the executive order are: Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, and Wayne.