Staying cool with more showers and storms

The cool weather will continue today with high temperatures staying below average.

This morning a few areas of patchy fog and drizzle will be possible so allow yourself a little extra time, conditions will improve by the mid-morning. A few showers and rumbles of the thunder remain in the Tuesday forecast, a few will be possible around lunch time and then again after the evening commute. Severe weather not expected but a few storms may produce heavy rain.

A cold front will sweep through on Wednesday bringing a chance of a few isolated showers but that will be about it, don’t expect any type of cool down as high temperatures will be in the 90s on Wednesday and then again for Thursday and Friday.

After a few showers on Wednesday the next chance for showers and storms looks to be this weekend with an isolated shower possible on Saturday and into Sunday.