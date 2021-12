COLUMBUS, GA- High pressure will keep up dry over the next several days and allow temperatures to warm up as well.

Friday, Christmas Eve, temperatures will get into the upper 60s, then increasing on Saturday, Christmas Day into the mid 70s. Luckily, the high pressure will keep us dry for the holiday and provide sunny skies.

Temperatures in the mid 70s will continue into next week. Stray showers will return to the forecast on Tuesday and continue into Thursday of next week.