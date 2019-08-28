Staying dry for the next couple of days

A few areas of fog possible for the early commute, this will improve by the mid-morning with most of the area having a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will gradually clear this morning into the early afternoon then becoming sunny late this afternoon and early evening. High temperatures today will reach the low 90s with a breezy northwest wind from 5-10 mph with gust from 15-20 mph. Tonight cooler and clear with temperatures falling into the upper 60s.

Calm and dry weather will continue into Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 90s on Thursday and back into the middle 90s on Friday. Look for a few more clouds on Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 90s.

By the end of the weekend into early next week rain chances move back in with showers and thunderstorms possible on Sunday and on Labor Day as well, high temperatures will fall into the upper 80s once again.

All eyes will be on Dorian by Tuesday, there is the potential for moisture to lift into the Valley by Tuesday and into the middle of next week but for now the exact impact on the area is still uncertain.