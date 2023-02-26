Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Staying dry for our Sunday, with only cloudy skies. Temperatures will once again reach into the upper 70s, but some areas may see low 80s this afternoon.

Expect quick passing showers for throughout the day Monday. Conditions will be a bit breezy with gusts of up to 30 mph. Readings tomorrow will continue to warm, with highs reaching into the lower 80s by tomorrow afternoon.

After a break from the rain on Tuesday, showers move back into our forecast on Wednesday and linger through the end of the workweek. Shower activity will increase Thursday, with widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms lasting through the entire day. Friday morning a cold front pushes through the News 3 area bringing early morning storms.

Temperatures will continue to warm as we head into next week. Readings will reach into the 80s by Monday. These conditions will linger through Wednesday, before readings cool back into the lower 70s by Friday following the passage of the cold front.