Staying hot across the Valley

Temperatures will remain above average for the remainder of the week.

High pressure continues to dominate across the region, this has allowed temperatures to soar into the upper 90s. A few areas did receive rainfall Monday afternoon but still not enough to overcome a deficit left by the lack of rain in August. We’ll have another chance for isolated showers and storms today with highs in the middle 90s.

We look to dry out Wednesday through Friday then a little bit of moisture will move in by the weekend and will increase our rain chances. A few isolated showers will be possible on Saturday and then becoming more likely by Sunday evening and on Monday. Highs by the end of the weekend will dip down to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.