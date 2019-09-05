Staying hot and dry, Hurricane Dorian continues to move along the coast.

Major Hurricane Dorian strengthened overnight to a category 3 hurricane with winds at 115 mph.

The rain bands of Hurricane Dorian continue move across coastal Georgia with heavy rain stretching along the I-95 corridor up to South Carolina. A cold front will slide through the area tonight and this will carry Dorian to the northeast and eventually out to sea.

Forecast: Staying hot with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s for the remainder of the week, a brief cold front will slide through tonight but this will not provide us any rain or a cool down. By the weekend look for temperatures to reach the upper 90s and it is possible that a few locations will reach the triple digits.

We need the rain and unfortunately our rain chances have been slim to none. Dry conditions continue to spread over the area with a moderate drought sneaking into the southwestern portions of the viewing area. Rain chances do increase early next week with an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon and evening.