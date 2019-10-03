Staying hot but changes are near.

High temperatures today will once again reach the middle to upper 90s with sunny skies and a light breeze, we can expect temperatures to remain this hot to end the week as well.

Big changes in our forecast due to two cold fronts that will slide through the region this weekend and early next week. The first cold front will lower temperatures to the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday, we’ll have a chance for a few isolated showers and storms but that will be about it. The second cold front will bring big changes and will usher in fall like temperatures.

This front will move in Monday into Tuesday and with it will come a chance of rain for pretty much the entire area. High pressure will move in behind the front and temperatures will drop into the upper 50s overnight with daytime highs in the upper 70s to low 80s