Staying hot until this weekend.

High temperatures today will remain above average with most of the area reaching the middle to upper 90s under sunny skies. Another repeat in store on Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 90s as well.

An area of unorganized thunderstorms near the southwestern Bahamas has the potential to develop over the next few days, as it moves to the west/northwest it has the potential to bring us much needed moisture by the end of the weekend and into early next week. Due to cloud cover and the chance for showers, temperatures look to fall into the upper 80s to low 90s.