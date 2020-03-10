Staying mild, a few showers possible today

The short break from the rain has ended, a few showers are possible today with the best chance being in the mid-morning into the early evening. There could be a few pockets of some more moderate rain but overall this looks to be a light event. Highs today will stay mild with most of the area in the middle to upper 60s and a few low 70s. More showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday, we’ll continue to keep off and on showers in the forecast for the remainder of the week and into the weekend as well.

Temperatures this week will remain above average and warm with highs in the 70s, by the end of the week and early weekend some locations could be flirting with the 80-degree mark. Temperatures look to stay above average into early next week as well.