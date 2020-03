After a warm and dry weekend, clouds and the chance for showers return to the forecast this week.

Monday: A few sprinkles and showers but most look to stay dry, highs today in the upper 60s to low 70s with a southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A few showers possible and mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance for a few showers and a few rumbles of thunder, warmer with a southwest wind around 5 mph and highs in the middle to upper 70s.