Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another hot day today, but drier air has led to cooler heat index values. This area of high pressure will hang around through most of the week, but moisture will return by Thursday.

Tomorrow will be another dry day but a few showers will pop up to our east across portions of central and east Georgia. Temperatures will reach into

Multiple mesoscale convective systems will move through at the end of the week bringing rounds of showers and storms. Continued cloud cover and rain will help to cool us back into the upper 80s by Friday. This relief will be short lived as heat index values rise back into the triple digits by this weekend.

A front will move in at the start of next week bringing some drier air and some slightly cooler temperatures.