Still hot but with less humidity

Perfect way to end the week, with lots of sun! .

Expect sunny skies across much of the area today with breezy winds that will eventually become gusty this afternoon. Temperatures will be much of the same, hot, but the good news is that we’ll have less humidity. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 90s this afternoon.

Great weekend ahead with lots of sun on Saturday and highs in the middle to upper 90s, I can’t rule out a stray shower south of Columbus, but I believe most will stay dry. Isolated showers possible on Sunday with high temperatures in the low to middle 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Isolated showers and storms will continue into early next week as high temperatures cool to the low 90s.