Still hot today but cooler temperatures will arrive on Thursday

WOW! After a very hot Tuesday we look to finally cool down by Thursday. Tuesday’s high temperature of 101 degrees was the latest recorded 100 degree + day for September in modern day recording at the Columbus airport, this beats out a high of 100 degrees on September 7th in 1980.

Today not so hot but still well above average with high temperatures in the middle 90s, there is a small chance for a stray shower or storm in the afternoon and evening but unfortunately most look to stay dry.

Good news: High temperatures by Thursday afternoon will be in the middle to upper 80s so near normal and temperatures heading into Friday morning will dip down into the low 60s to a few upper 50s. the comfortable temperatures look to last into Friday and the first half of the weekend but by Sunday most of us are back in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Rain chances remain slim with just a small chance of an isolated shower or storm Monday, the heat returns with highs in the middle 90s early next week.