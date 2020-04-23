STILL WEATHER ALERT: Until 11/10CT Isolated Damaging Wind-Hail

18Z balloon launch at KBMX is supporting hail and damaging wind, with these final storms across central Alabama are headed our way through the evening.  Once the front clears we are on our way for a beautiful Friday…This final round should clear our entire News 3 viewing area by 11/10CT…

I’m dropping Weather Aware Saturday but watching Noonish Saturday for a strong shortwave that will elongate and bring some gusty winds and a few showers and a possible thunderstorm or two below severe levels.

A nice weekend otherwise shaping-up for the first time in two weeks.

