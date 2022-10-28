Chance of showers and even a rumble of thunder in the forecast for Sunday night with a few lingering showers into Monday morning. Clouds will decrease throughout Monday afternoon, and by Tuesday we will see a lot more sunshine thanks to an area of high pressure settling across the southeast.

Wednesday will bring a slight chance of showers with another system moving through that afternoon. Conditions will clear up once again on Thursday with only a few stray clouds lingering, with completely clear skies by Friday.

Even with our rain chance on Sunday, we will see temperatures remain stable into the start of next week with highs remaining in the mid-70s. Readings will warm slightly into the upper 70s by Thursday with lows reaching into the 60s, with Wednesday’s chance of rain only cooling us back into the mid-70s. Morning lows will remain consistent following Sunday’s system, with readings dipping into the mid-50s and remaining throughout next week.