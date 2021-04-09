Storm system weakens and Weather Aware over by 10/9CT AM

WEATHER AWARE UPDATE: Now- 10AM

Good news…Still watching…

The timing has picked up some and we will be focused on Southern Barbour County in Alabama and our georgia Counties, Clay, Quitman, and Randolph Counties. The main threat as this line weakens will be gusty winds, with a few at our just under severe strength for this portion of the storm and brief heavy rainfall.

The severe threat will be over once the squall line exits out of our Georgia Counties, looking to be around 10 am…The storm moving into Barbour County has been just under 40mph, with no hail, and brief heavy rainfall.

After this we will track it into our Georgia counties, which are similar to the observations across Alabama and looks to be all of a wind event but we need to watch for any changes.

Sunday: The final portion of the front will sweep through and looks to be clear and sunny to start off the week.