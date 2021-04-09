 

Storm system weakens and Weather Aware over by 10/9CT AM

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEATHER AWARE UPDATE: Now- 10AM

Good news…Still watching…

The timing has picked up some and we will be focused on Southern Barbour County in Alabama and our georgia Counties, Clay, Quitman, and Randolph Counties. The main threat as this line weakens will be gusty winds, with a few at our just under severe strength for this portion of the storm and brief heavy rainfall.

The severe threat will be over once the squall line exits out of our Georgia Counties, looking to be around 10 am…The storm moving into Barbour County has been just under 40mph, with no hail, and brief heavy rainfall.

After this we will track it into our Georgia counties, which are similar to the observations across Alabama and looks to be all of a wind event but we need to watch for any changes. 

You can always join us Live starting at 9:18 on News 3. If it warrants we’ll be live during the CBS morning show.

Streaming Live at WRBL.com radar right now and if life-threatening weather does happen wall to wall coverage on News 3. Also, we can be heard on Q 107.3 FM for a simulcast, our PMB media partner.

The Masters look good by afternoon Saturday and Sunday too. This is a big bonus for this time of year.  

Sunday: The final portion of the front will sweep through and looks to be clear and sunny to start off the week.

Plus, you can always download the WRBL First Alert Radar app for the latest forecast:

For iOS users, you can get the weather app here

For Android users, you can get the weather app here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

73° / 60°
Heavy Thunderstorms
Heavy Thunderstorms 79% 73° 60°

Sunday

77° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 77° 51°

Monday

84° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 84° 54°

Tuesday

83° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 83° 56°

Wednesday

75° / 54°
PM Showers
PM Showers 35% 75° 54°

Thursday

74° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 74° 54°

Friday

74° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 74° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
93%
62°

63°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
63°

63°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
63°

65°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
65°

66°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
66°

66°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
66°

67°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
38%
67°

68°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
68°

69°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
69°

71°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
71°

72°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
72°

71°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

69°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

67°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
65°

65°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
65°

64°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
64°

63°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
63°

63°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
63°

62°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
62°

62°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
62°

62°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
62°

61°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories