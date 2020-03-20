Storm: Weakens with a few showers and storms before it fizzles-out

The cold front is moving into the region and will change our wind direction and will allow us o cool down into the upper 70s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday. Rain chances will diminish as this front draws near to only a few light showers through the overnight and before sunrise.

Sunday another shortwave moves across the region and this will bring a few passing showers throughout the afternoon and Monday-Wednesday very little chance with a stalled out front across Alabama and Georgia. We will need to watch out for Tuesday for the possibility for a few of these storms becoming elevated, so we need to watch this closely.