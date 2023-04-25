Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-The forecast will warm and eventually become more humid and unstable by mid-week. There will be a window for storms late Wednesday and another round Thursday afternoon through early Friday.

The setup for this Pacific storm system will eventually dig farther south and tap more energy for a few severe storms forming.

This system will stall out and shortwave will move rapidly along the front, right now it appears to be sometime Sunday afternoon, so depending how far north and south will determine the intensity of the storms.