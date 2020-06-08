Storms build-back into the region Tuesday PM and Wednesday PM

Fast moving showers and a few storms across central Alabama are lifting north…The severe weather threat is closer to the depression itself to the southeast and east of Cristóbal’s center of circulation. Tomorrow afternoon and Wednesday there’s a better chance for a few elevated storms but right now Wednesday we could see a stray severe thunderstorm or two.

The cold front will be sweeping through Wednesday night and will literally scour the humid air out of the region. There will be enough sunny and dry conditions around the region…The readings will climb close to 90°, with high pressure but this time the 90° readings will feel much better because of the lower humidity.