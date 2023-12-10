Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- After severe weather early this morning, including multiple tornadoes, calmer weather is in the forecast for the remainder of the day. Showers will hang around through the early afternoon before the physical cool front clear us out by this evening. Temperatures will actually cool throughout the day, and readings will be in the lower 50s by your Sunday afternoon.

By tomorrow morning, readings drop back into the lower 30s, with many areas seeing below freezing. Winds for your Monday will gust up to 25 mph throughout the day, so morning lows will feel a little bit colder than actual temperatures. For the first half of the school week, expect cooler and drier conditions.

Rain chances move back into the forecast by Friday. Clouds will move in Thursday ahead of these showers, and morning lows will warm slightly into he mid 40s by Saturday.